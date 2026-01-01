Menu
Kinoafisha Films Crash Crash Awards

Awards and nominations of Crash 2004

Academy Awards, USA 2006 Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
