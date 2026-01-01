Menu
Awards and nominations of Farewell My Concubine 1993

Academy Awards, USA 1994 Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best International Feature Film
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1993 Cannes Film Festival 1993
Palme d'Or
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1994 Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Foreign Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1994 BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
