The Mask
The Mask Awards
Awards and nominations of The Mask 1994
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Production Design
Nominee
Best Special Effects
Nominee
Best Special Effects
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Best Make Up/Hair
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1995
Worst New Star
Nominee
Worst New Star
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Most Desirable Female
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
