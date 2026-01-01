Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Cotton Club The Cotton Club Awards

Awards and nominations of The Cotton Club 1984

Academy Awards, USA 1985 Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985 Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1986 BAFTA Awards 1986
Best Costume Design
Winner
Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1985 Razzie Awards 1985
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
