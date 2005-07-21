6.4Dura
Dura, 2005
Russia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Cast
Oksana Korostyshevskaya
Ulyana Tulina
Denis Yuchenkov
Natalya Pozdnyakova
Director Maxim Korostyshevsky
Writer Natalya Nazarova, Maxim Korostyshevsky
Composer Sergey Shustitsky, Ivan Volkov
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 21 July 2005
Release date
|21 July 2005
|Russia
|КароПрокат
|12+
|21 July 2005
|Belarus
|21 July 2005
|Kazakhstan
|21 July 2005
|Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $298,022
Production D'Maks
Also known as
Dura, Głupia, Muļķe, The Fool, Дура
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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