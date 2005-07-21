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Poster of Dura
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Dura
6.4

Dura

, 2005
Dura
Russia / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Dura
6.4

Cast

Olga Volkova
Olga Volkova
Tatyana Ivanovna
Sergei Garmash
Sergei Garmash
Aleksandr Baluev
Aleksandr Baluev
Bashirtsev
Oksana Korostyshevskaya
Ulyana Tulina
Evgeniy Redko
Sasha Mushkin
Regina Myannik
Liza Tulina
Dmitry Shevchenko
Dmitry Shevchenko
Dyomin
Igor Zolotovitskiy
Igor Zolotovitskiy
Ivan Ageyev
Tatyana Lyutaeva
Tatyana Lyutaeva
Irina Polushubkova
Denis Yuchenkov
Natalya Pozdnyakova
Director Maxim Korostyshevsky
Writer Natalya Nazarova, Maxim Korostyshevsky
Composer Sergey Shustitsky, Ivan Volkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 21 July 2005
Release date
21 July 2005 Russia КароПрокат 12+
21 July 2005 Belarus
21 July 2005 Kazakhstan
21 July 2005 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $298,022
Production D'Maks
Also known as
Dura, Głupia, Muļķe, The Fool, Дура

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
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Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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