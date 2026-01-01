Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Russians Are Coming! The Russian Are Coming! The Russians Are Coming! The Russian Are Coming! Awards

Awards and nominations of The Russians Are Coming! The Russian Are Coming! 1966

Academy Awards, USA 1967 Academy Awards, USA 1967
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1967 Golden Globes, USA 1967
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Nominee
 Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1967 BAFTA Awards 1967
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
 UN Award
Nominee
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Diabolic
Diabolic
2025, Australia, Horror
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Za Palycha! 2
Za Palycha! 2
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Father Mother Sister Brother
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
CrazyMinded
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
Traction Park Massacre
Traction Park Massacre
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more