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6.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Australian Rules
6.2
Australian Rules
, 2002
Australian Rules
Australia / Sport, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
6.2
Cast
Nathan Phillips
Gary 'Blacky' Black
Luke Carroll
Dumby Red
Lisa Flanagan
Clarence
Tom Budge
Pickles
Simon Westaway
Bob Black
Celia Ireland
Liz Black
Kevin Harrington
Arks
Martin Vaughan
Darcy
Tony Briggs
Pretty
Nick Readman
Teamman
Director
Paul Goldman
Writer
Phillip Gwynne
,
Paul Goldman
Composer
Mick Harvey
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2002
World premiere
11 January 2002
Release date
29 August 2002
Australia
M
Worldwide Gross
$243,748
Production
Adelaide Festival of Arts, Australian Film Finance Corporation (AFFC), SBS Independent
Also known as
Australian Rules, Anthropinoi kanones, Ausztrál játékszabályok, Deadly Unna, Deadly, Unna?, Futebol Australiano, Ανθρώπινοι κανόνες, Αυστραλέζικοι κανόνες, По австралийским правилам
More
Film rating
6.2
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Quotes
Gary 'Blacky' Black
Old man's Fruit and Nut?
Liz Black
Old man's Fruit and f***ing nut
Showtimes
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