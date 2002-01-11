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Poster of Australian Rules
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Australian Rules
6.2

Australian Rules

, 2002
Australian Rules
Australia / Sport, Drama / 18+
Poster of Australian Rules
6.2

Cast

Nathan Phillips
Nathan Phillips
Gary 'Blacky' Black
Luke Carroll
Dumby Red
Lisa Flanagan
Clarence
Tom Budge
Pickles
Simon Westaway
Bob Black
Celia Ireland
Liz Black
Kevin Harrington
Arks
Martin Vaughan
Darcy
Tony Briggs
Pretty
Nick Readman
Teamman
Director Paul Goldman
Writer Phillip Gwynne, Paul Goldman
Composer Mick Harvey
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 11 January 2002
Release date
29 August 2002 Australia M
Worldwide Gross $243,748
Production Adelaide Festival of Arts, Australian Film Finance Corporation (AFFC), SBS Independent
Also known as
Australian Rules, Anthropinoi kanones, Ausztrál játékszabályok, Deadly Unna, Deadly, Unna?, Futebol Australiano, Ανθρώπινοι κανόνες, Αυστραλέζικοι κανόνες, По австралийским правилам

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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