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Nathan Phillips
Nathan Phillips Nathan Phillips
Kinoafisha Persons Nathan Phillips

Nathan Phillips

Nathan Phillips

Date of Birth
13 March 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

The Bridge 7.6
The Bridge (2013)
Beast 6.5
Beast (2026)
Snakes on a Plane 6.2
Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Filmography

Beast 6.5
Beast Beast
Action, Drama, Sport 2026, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
Kid Snow 5.9
Kid Snow Kid Snow
Drama 2024, Australia
Kane 3.9
Kane Kane
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2023, Australia
The Devil Below 4.4
The Devil Below The Devil Below
Horror, Thriller 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Tuscaloosa 5.1
Tuscaloosa Tuscaloosa
Drama 2019, USA
The Bridge 7.6
The Bridge
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2013, USA
These Final Hours 6.1
These Final Hours These Final Hours
Drama, Thriller 2013, Australia
Chernobyl Diaries 6.1
Chernobyl Diaries Chernobyl Diaries
Horror, Thriller 2012, USA
Watch trailer
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