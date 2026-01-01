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Filmography
Nathan Phillips
Nathan Phillips
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nathan Phillips
Nathan Phillips
Nathan Phillips
Date of Birth
13 March 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.6
The Bridge
(2013)
6.5
Beast
(2026)
6.2
Snakes on a Plane
(2006)
Filmography
6.5
Beast
Beast
Action, Drama, Sport
2026, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
5.9
Kid Snow
Kid Snow
Drama
2024, Australia
3.9
Kane
Kane
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2023, Australia
4.4
The Devil Below
The Devil Below
Horror, Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa
Drama
2019, USA
7.6
The Bridge
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2013, USA
6.1
These Final Hours
These Final Hours
Drama, Thriller
2013, Australia
6.1
Chernobyl Diaries
Chernobyl Diaries
Horror, Thriller
2012, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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