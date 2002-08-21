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Poster of Monique
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Monique
6.0

Monique

, 2002
Monique
France / Romantic, Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Monique
6.0

Cast

Albert Dupontel
Albert Dupontel
Alex
Marianne Denicourt
Marianne Denicourt
Claire
Philippe Uchan
Philippe Uchan
Marc
Marina Tomé
Sophie
Sophie Mounicot
Gabrielle
Margot Abascal
Séverine
Gilles Gaston-Dreyfus
Jeff
Dominic Gould
Dominic Gould
Paul
Jean-Pierre Bernard
Le vieux photographe
Augustin Legrand
L'infirmier
Director Valérie Guignabodet
Writer Valérie Guignabodet
Composer Eric Neveux
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 21 August 2002
Release date
21 August 2002 France
21 August 2002 USA
Budget €5,170,000
Worldwide Gross $2,212,356
Production M6 Films, Natexis Banques Populaires Images 2, PGP Productions
Also known as
Monique, Monique Sempre Feliz, Monique: Sempre Feliz, Моник

Film rating

6.0
Rate 12 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 18 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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