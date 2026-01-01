Menu
Kinoafisha Films I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry Awards

Awards and nominations of I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry 2007

Razzie Awards 2010 Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Actor of the Decade
Nominee
 Worst Actor of the Decade
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2008 Razzie Awards 2008
Worst Picture
Nominee
 Worst Director
Nominee
 Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Worst Screenplay
Nominee
 Worst Screenplay
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
 Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
 Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Summer Movie You Haven't Seen Yet
Nominee
