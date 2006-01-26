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Poster of I Not Stupid Too
6.8
Kinoafisha Films I Not Stupid Too
6.8

I Not Stupid Too

, 2006
Xiaohai bu ben 2
Singapore / Drama, Family / 18+
Poster of I Not Stupid Too
6.8

Cast

Shawn Lee
Tom
Ashley Leong
Jerry
Joshua Ang
Cheng Cai
Johnny Ng
Mr. Fu
Selena Tan
Principal
Ling Ling Liu
Andrew Patterson
Yiliang Huang
Cheng Cai's father
Jack Neo
Tom and Jerry's father
Yun Xiang
Tom and Jerry's mother
Tony Koh
Policeman
Fish Chaar
Ah Beng
Director Jack Neo
Writer Rebecca Leow, Jack Neo
Composer Redwan Ali, Yi Li
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Singapore
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 26 January 2006
Release date
26 January 2006 Singapore
MPAA PG-13
Budget 1,500,000 SGD
Worldwide Gross $3,111,801
Production Mediacorp Raintree Pictures
Also known as
Xiaohai bu ben 2, 小孩不笨2, I Not Stupid Too, I Not Stupid 2, Я тоже не дурак

Film rating

6.8
Rate 14 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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