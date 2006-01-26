Cast
Yiliang Huang
Cheng Cai's father
Jack Neo
Tom and Jerry's father
Yun Xiang
Tom and Jerry's mother
Cast and Crew
Director
Jack Neo
Writer
Rebecca Leow, Jack Neo
Composer
Redwan Ali, Yi Li
Film details
Country
Singapore
Runtime
2 hours 4 minutes
Production year
2006
World premiere
26 January 2006
Release date
|26 January 2006
|Singapore
|
|
MPAA
PG-13
Budget
1,500,000 SGD
Worldwide Gross
$3,111,801
Production
Mediacorp Raintree Pictures
Also known as
Xiaohai bu ben 2, 小孩不笨2, I Not Stupid Too, I Not Stupid 2, Я тоже не дурак