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Poster of FC Venus
6.3
Kinoafisha Films FC Venus
6.3

FC Venus

, 2005
FC Venus
Finland / Comedy / 18+
Poster of FC Venus
6.3

Cast

Petteri Summanen
Pete
Minna Haapkylä
Anna
Laura Malmivaara
Carita Hamström
Lotta Lehtikari
Marjaana 'Mara'
Miia Nuutila
Katariina
Hannu-Pekka Björkman
Simo
Taneli Mäkelä
Lauri Rautakoski
Noora Peltokukka
Sari Anneli Aaltonen
Jukka Rasila
Ville Tapani Liedes
Puntti Valtonen
Risto
Director Joona Tena
Writer Jan Berger, Outi Keskevaari, Perttu Leppä, Katri Manninen
Composer Sakari Salli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 15 June 2006
World premiere 30 December 2005
Release date
30 December 2005 Finland
1 June 2013 Germany
Budget €1,656,000
Worldwide Gross $2,163,957
Production Talent House
Also known as
FC Venus, FC Venus - Fußball ist Frauensache, FC Venus. Miesten peli. Naisten säännöt., Un pari de foo...t!, Футболистки

Film rating

6.3
Rate 14 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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