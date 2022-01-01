|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Arsène
|Mathieu Lamboley
|2:28
|2
|Pellegrini
|Mathieu Lamboley
|1:53
|3
|Juliette
|Mathieu Lamboley
|1:25
|4
|Etretat
|Mathieu Lamboley
|1:38
|5
|L'Emeraude
|Mathieu Lamboley
|3:14
|6
|L'Aiguille Mystérieuse
|Mathieu Lamboley
|2:01
|7
|Gentleman
|Mathieu Lamboley
|2:08
|8
|Cambrioleur
|Mathieu Lamboley
|1:18
|9
|Les Confidences D'Assane
|Mathieu Lamboley
|3:02
|10
|Coffre - Fort
|Mathieu Lamboley
|2:38
|11
|Claire
|Mathieu Lamboley
|1:47
|12
|Le Voyageur
|Mathieu Lamboley
|1:48
|13
|Diamants
|Mathieu Lamboley
|1:37
|14
|Louvre
|Mathieu Lamboley
|3:11
|15
|Lupin
|Mathieu Lamboley
|3:52