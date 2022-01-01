|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Scotch and Milk
|Andrew Bird
|2:17
|2
|3:36
|Andrew Bird
|1:47
|3
|Arcs and Coulombs
|Andrew Bird
|2:04
|4
|Hospital
|Andrew Bird
|3:38
|5
|S.O.S.
|The Blow
|4:34
|6
|Nice Hat / Exit Sign / Angelo Speaks
|Andrew Bird
|1:32
|7
|Medicine Chest
|Andrew Bird
|1:28
|8
|The Kiss / Time and Space / Waterfall
|Andrew Bird
|2:38
|9
|You Are a Runner and I Am My Father’s Son (Redux)
|Wolf Parade
|3:38
|10
|Cancerboy Strikes Again / Monsterstream
|Andrew Bird
|1:19
|11
|Rabid Bits of Time
|Chad VanGaalen
|3:24
|12
|Build Up to the Fall
|Andrew Bird
|3:49
|13
|Epic Sigh / The Python Connection
|Andrew Bird
|2:41
|14
|The Bridge
|Andrew Bird
|3:12
|15
|Night Sky
|Andrew Bird
|4:02
|16
|Afterspeak / Things Come to a Head
|Andrew Bird
|2:38
|17
|Darkmatter
|Andrew Bird
|5:04