Музыка из фильма «Норман» (2010)
Norman Норман 2010 / США
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.4
Музыка из фильма «Норман» (2010)

Norman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Norman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 17 композиций. Andrew Bird, The Blow, Wolf Parade, Chad VanGaalen
1 Scotch and Milk Andrew Bird 2:17
2 3:36 Andrew Bird 1:47
3 Arcs and Coulombs Andrew Bird 2:04
4 Hospital Andrew Bird 3:38
5 S.O.S. The Blow 4:34
6 Nice Hat / Exit Sign / Angelo Speaks Andrew Bird 1:32
7 Medicine Chest Andrew Bird 1:28
8 The Kiss / Time and Space / Waterfall Andrew Bird 2:38
9 You Are a Runner and I Am My Father’s Son (Redux) Wolf Parade 3:38
10 Cancerboy Strikes Again / Monsterstream Andrew Bird 1:19
11 Rabid Bits of Time Chad VanGaalen 3:24
12 Build Up to the Fall Andrew Bird 3:49
13 Epic Sigh / The Python Connection Andrew Bird 2:41
14 The Bridge Andrew Bird 3:12
15 Night Sky Andrew Bird 4:02
16 Afterspeak / Things Come to a Head Andrew Bird 2:38
17 Darkmatter Andrew Bird 5:04
Доступен список песен из фильма «Норман» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Норман» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
