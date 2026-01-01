The Vikings V (Music from the TV Series) 80 tracks. Trevor Morris Listen The Vikings IV (Music from the TV Series) 80 tracks. Trevor Morris Listen The Vikings (Original Television Series Soundtrack) 38 tracks. Fever Ray, Steven Richard Davis, Steve Tavaglione, Brian Kilgore, Tina Guo, Mel Wesson Listen The Vikings III (Music from the TV Series) 36 tracks. Trevor Morris, Einar Selvik, Steve Tavaglione Listen The Vikings Final Season (Music from the TV Series) 29 tracks. Trevor Morris Listen The Vikings II (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 29 tracks. Trevor Morris, Einar Selvik, Steve Tavaglione, Brian Kilgore Listen Vikings TV Theme (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Single 1 track. Voidoid Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Mourning the Fallen Trevor Morris 1:24 2 Heahmund Holds Funeral Trevor Morris 1:06 3 Beg for Mercy Trevor Morris 0:42 4 Vikings Attack Trevor Morris 2:08 5 Showing No Mercy Trevor Morris 2:33 6 Sword Practice Trevor Morris 0:47 7 Marriage Proposal Trevor Morris 1:56 8 Visions of Destiny Trevor Morris 2:23 9 Brave New World Trevor Morris 3:22 10 Visions of Loki Trevor Morris 2:04 11 Exploring a New World Trevor Morris 1:15 12 Sacrificial Dreams Trevor Morris 1:56 13 Saxons Trevor Morris 2:57 14 To War Trevor Morris 3:29 15 Chasing Destiny Trevor Morris 2:04 16 Lagertha Visits the Seer Trevor Morris 1:20 17 Ivar's Plan Trevor Morris 2:28 18 Attack Preparations Trevor Morris 1:29 19 Vikings Ambush Trevor Morris 4:57 20 Aftermath Trevor Morris 1:09 21 Making Love Trevor Morris 1:39 22 An Invitation to Destiny Trevor Morris 2:00 23 Bjorn Captured Trevor Morris 1:32 24 Prayer for a Grave Trevor Morris 0:58 25 Hakon Delivers the Message Trevor Morris 1:17 26 Voyeurs Trevor Morris 2:15 27 Viking Comforts Trevor Morris 2:28 28 What is Free Will? Trevor Morris 2:45 29 What is Trust? Trevor Morris 3:34 30 War Planning Trevor Morris 1:25 31 The Battle Begins Trevor Morris 1:27 32 Retreat Trevor Morris 2:50 33 Bee Sting Trevor Morris 3:25 34 Dreams of Battle Trevor Morris 1:20 35 Imminent Threat Trevor Morris 1:36 36 I Can't Kill You Trevor Morris 1:48 37 Farewell to Loved Ones Trevor Morris 0:51 38 One Man Army Trevor Morris 1:36 39 Visions and Death Trevor Morris 3:41 40 Visions of Death Trevor Morris 2:38 41 Overpowered Trevor Morris 1:36 42 The Return Trevor Morris 1:02 43 Trade Negotiations Trevor Morris 2:03 44 Rollo Offers to Save Bjorn and Lagertha Trevor Morris 4:00 45 Negotiations Continue Trevor Morris 2:27 46 Discussions of Titles and Land Trevor Morris 3:39 47 The Impossible Promise Trevor Morris 1:47 48 Whispers of Baptism Trevor Morris 1:28 49 Sexual Suspicions Trevor Morris 1:11 50 Sexual Observations Trevor Morris 1:22 51 Freydis Protects a Secret Trevor Morris 1:23 52 Baptism Trevor Morris 1:36 53 Ivar the God Trevor Morris 3:39 54 Hvitserk Visits the Seer Trevor Morris 1:31 55 Another Son? Trevor Morris 1:48 56 A Dark Death Trevor Morris 2:19 57 Justice for the Seer Trevor Morris 2:13 58 The Memory of Battle Trevor Morris 3:56 59 Recounting the real Battle Trevor Morris 2:48 60 Death on the Battlefield Trevor Morris 2:50 61 Confession to Conspiracy Trevor Morris 1:28 62 Spiritual Healing Trevor Morris 1:52 63 The Reality of Loss Trevor Morris 1:29 64 Personal Attacks Trevor Morris 1:54 65 The Cliff of Choice Trevor Morris 1:39 66 Ivar Questions Trevor Morris 2:05 67 Hvitserk tells Olaf of Ivar's Cruelty Trevor Morris 2:19 68 A Quiet Dinner Trevor Morris 1:36 69 Entering the Mouth of Hell Trevor Morris 1:21 70 Ivar Confronts Trevor Morris 1:31 71 Reflections on Fate Trevor Morris 2:07 72 Old Gods Trevor Morris 2:17 73 Ivar's Speech Trevor Morris 2:38 74 The Story of Ragnarok Trevor Morris 2:24 75 Armies Take Their Positions Trevor Morris 1:55 76 Attack on the Wall Trevor Morris 6:35 77 Failing Assault Trevor Morris 2:36 78 Murder Most Foul Trevor Morris 1:47 79 The Sword of Kings Trevor Morris 2:15 80 Destiny Fulfilled Trevor Morris 2:59

Listen to songs from "Vikings" (2013) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Vikings" in different languages are free for listening online.