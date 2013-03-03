Menu
Vikings All seasons
Vikings
18+
Production year
2013
Country
Canada
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
History
Series rating
8.3
Rate
12
votes
8.5
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Vikings"
Season 1
9 episodes
3 March 2013 - 28 April 2013
Season 2
10 episodes
27 February 2014 - 1 May 2014
Season 3
10 episodes
19 February 2015 - 23 April 2015
Season 4
20 episodes
18 February 2016 - 1 February 2017
Season 5
20 episodes
29 November 2017 - 30 January 2019
Season 6
20 episodes
4 December 2019 - 5 March 2021
