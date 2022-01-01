Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Киноафиша Сериалы Викинги Саундтреки

Музыка из сериала «Викинги»

Музыка из сериала «Викинги» Вся информация о сериале
The Vikings V (Music from the TV Series)
The Vikings V (Music from the TV Series) 80 композиций. Trevor Morris
Слушать
The Vikings IV (Music from the TV Series)
The Vikings IV (Music from the TV Series) 80 композиций. Trevor Morris
Слушать
The Vikings (Original Television Series Soundtrack)
The Vikings (Original Television Series Soundtrack) 38 композиций. Fever Ray, Steven Richard Davis, Steve Tavaglione, Brian Kilgore, Tina Guo, Mel Wesson
Слушать
The Vikings III (Music from the TV Series)
The Vikings III (Music from the TV Series) 36 композиций. Trevor Morris, Einar Selvik, Steve Tavaglione
Слушать
The Vikings Final Season (Music from the TV Series)
The Vikings Final Season (Music from the TV Series) 29 композиций. Trevor Morris
Слушать
The Vikings II (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Vikings II (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 29 композиций. Trevor Morris, Einar Selvik, Steve Tavaglione, Brian Kilgore
Слушать
Vikings TV Theme (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Single
Vikings TV Theme (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Single 1 композиция. Voidoid
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Mourning the Fallen Trevor Morris 1:24
2 Heahmund Holds Funeral Trevor Morris 1:06
3 Beg for Mercy Trevor Morris 0:42
4 Vikings Attack Trevor Morris 2:08
5 Showing No Mercy Trevor Morris 2:33
6 Sword Practice Trevor Morris 0:47
7 Marriage Proposal Trevor Morris 1:56
8 Visions of Destiny Trevor Morris 2:23
9 Brave New World Trevor Morris 3:22
10 Visions of Loki Trevor Morris 2:04
11 Exploring a New World Trevor Morris 1:15
12 Sacrificial Dreams Trevor Morris 1:56
13 Saxons Trevor Morris 2:57
14 To War Trevor Morris 3:29
15 Chasing Destiny Trevor Morris 2:04
16 Lagertha Visits the Seer Trevor Morris 1:20
17 Ivar's Plan Trevor Morris 2:28
18 Attack Preparations Trevor Morris 1:29
19 Vikings Ambush Trevor Morris 4:57
20 Aftermath Trevor Morris 1:09
21 Making Love Trevor Morris 1:39
22 An Invitation to Destiny Trevor Morris 2:00
23 Bjorn Captured Trevor Morris 1:32
24 Prayer for a Grave Trevor Morris 0:58
25 Hakon Delivers the Message Trevor Morris 1:17
26 Voyeurs Trevor Morris 2:15
27 Viking Comforts Trevor Morris 2:28
28 What is Free Will? Trevor Morris 2:45
29 What is Trust? Trevor Morris 3:34
30 War Planning Trevor Morris 1:25
31 The Battle Begins Trevor Morris 1:27
32 Retreat Trevor Morris 2:50
33 Bee Sting Trevor Morris 3:25
34 Dreams of Battle Trevor Morris 1:20
35 Imminent Threat Trevor Morris 1:36
36 I Can't Kill You Trevor Morris 1:48
37 Farewell to Loved Ones Trevor Morris 0:51
38 One Man Army Trevor Morris 1:36
39 Visions and Death Trevor Morris 3:41
40 Visions of Death Trevor Morris 2:38
41 Overpowered Trevor Morris 1:36
42 The Return Trevor Morris 1:02
43 Trade Negotiations Trevor Morris 2:03
44 Rollo Offers to Save Bjorn and Lagertha Trevor Morris 4:00
45 Negotiations Continue Trevor Morris 2:27
46 Discussions of Titles and Land Trevor Morris 3:39
47 The Impossible Promise Trevor Morris 1:47
48 Whispers of Baptism Trevor Morris 1:28
49 Sexual Suspicions Trevor Morris 1:11
50 Sexual Observations Trevor Morris 1:22
51 Freydis Protects a Secret Trevor Morris 1:23
52 Baptism Trevor Morris 1:36
53 Ivar the God Trevor Morris 3:39
54 Hvitserk Visits the Seer Trevor Morris 1:31
55 Another Son? Trevor Morris 1:48
56 A Dark Death Trevor Morris 2:19
57 Justice for the Seer Trevor Morris 2:13
58 The Memory of Battle Trevor Morris 3:56
59 Recounting the real Battle Trevor Morris 2:48
60 Death on the Battlefield Trevor Morris 2:50
61 Confession to Conspiracy Trevor Morris 1:28
62 Spiritual Healing Trevor Morris 1:52
63 The Reality of Loss Trevor Morris 1:29
64 Personal Attacks Trevor Morris 1:54
65 The Cliff of Choice Trevor Morris 1:39
66 Ivar Questions Trevor Morris 2:05
67 Hvitserk tells Olaf of Ivar's Cruelty Trevor Morris 2:19
68 A Quiet Dinner Trevor Morris 1:36
69 Entering the Mouth of Hell Trevor Morris 1:21
70 Ivar Confronts Trevor Morris 1:31
71 Reflections on Fate Trevor Morris 2:07
72 Old Gods Trevor Morris 2:17
73 Ivar's Speech Trevor Morris 2:38
74 The Story of Ragnarok Trevor Morris 2:24
75 Armies Take Their Positions Trevor Morris 1:55
76 Attack on the Wall Trevor Morris 6:35
77 Failing Assault Trevor Morris 2:36
78 Murder Most Foul Trevor Morris 1:47
79 The Sword of Kings Trevor Morris 2:15
80 Destiny Fulfilled Trevor Morris 2:59
Доступен список песен из сериала «Викинги» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Викинги» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Бэтмен
Бэтмен
2022, США, фантастика, боевик, криминал
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Три кота и море приключений
Три кота и море приключений
2022, Россия, анимация, приключения
Доктор Стрэндж: В мультивселенной безумия
Доктор Стрэндж: В мультивселенной безумия
2022, США, фантастика, боевик, приключения
Анчартед: на картах не значится
Анчартед: на картах не значится
2022, США, боевик, приключения
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Мир Юрского периода: Господство
Мир Юрского периода: Господство
2022, США, фантастика, приключения, боевик
Нахимовцы
Нахимовцы
2021, Россия, семейный, комедия
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Топ Ган: Мэверик
Топ Ган: Мэверик
2022, США, боевик
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Related video
Такого не ожидал никто: известный стилист растоптал засветившуюся на публике Жасмин
«Как папа с дочкой»: народ ахнул при виде мужа Натали
Гаражи пустуют: вот что стало известно о роскошном автопарке Галкина
Тест: Нет ли у вас кризиса среднего возраста?
«Больше не контактировали»: правду о связи с Пугачевой раскрыл молодой исполнитель
Может повторить судьбу Абдулова: правду о 73-летнем Леонтьеве раскрыл хирург
3 знака Зодиака, которым можно доверить в этой жизни все
Цискаридзе в помощь: озвучен план по спасению «Сегодня вечером» после провала
Ответил всем недоброжелателям: покинувший страну Малахов вышел на связь
«Пора привыкнуть, но все никак»: вышедшую на сцену Бузову подняли на смех
Привечают на свою голову: правду о жизни Винокура раскрыла Королева
Такой 75-летнюю Татьяну Тарасову не видели: народ ахнул
Приложение киноафиши