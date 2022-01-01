|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Mourning the Fallen
|Trevor Morris
|1:24
|2
|Heahmund Holds Funeral
|Trevor Morris
|1:06
|3
|Beg for Mercy
|Trevor Morris
|0:42
|4
|Vikings Attack
|Trevor Morris
|2:08
|5
|Showing No Mercy
|Trevor Morris
|2:33
|6
|Sword Practice
|Trevor Morris
|0:47
|7
|Marriage Proposal
|Trevor Morris
|1:56
|8
|Visions of Destiny
|Trevor Morris
|2:23
|9
|Brave New World
|Trevor Morris
|3:22
|10
|Visions of Loki
|Trevor Morris
|2:04
|11
|Exploring a New World
|Trevor Morris
|1:15
|12
|Sacrificial Dreams
|Trevor Morris
|1:56
|13
|Saxons
|Trevor Morris
|2:57
|14
|To War
|Trevor Morris
|3:29
|15
|Chasing Destiny
|Trevor Morris
|2:04
|16
|Lagertha Visits the Seer
|Trevor Morris
|1:20
|17
|Ivar's Plan
|Trevor Morris
|2:28
|18
|Attack Preparations
|Trevor Morris
|1:29
|19
|Vikings Ambush
|Trevor Morris
|4:57
|20
|Aftermath
|Trevor Morris
|1:09
|21
|Making Love
|Trevor Morris
|1:39
|22
|An Invitation to Destiny
|Trevor Morris
|2:00
|23
|Bjorn Captured
|Trevor Morris
|1:32
|24
|Prayer for a Grave
|Trevor Morris
|0:58
|25
|Hakon Delivers the Message
|Trevor Morris
|1:17
|26
|Voyeurs
|Trevor Morris
|2:15
|27
|Viking Comforts
|Trevor Morris
|2:28
|28
|What is Free Will?
|Trevor Morris
|2:45
|29
|What is Trust?
|Trevor Morris
|3:34
|30
|War Planning
|Trevor Morris
|1:25
|31
|The Battle Begins
|Trevor Morris
|1:27
|32
|Retreat
|Trevor Morris
|2:50
|33
|Bee Sting
|Trevor Morris
|3:25
|34
|Dreams of Battle
|Trevor Morris
|1:20
|35
|Imminent Threat
|Trevor Morris
|1:36
|36
|I Can't Kill You
|Trevor Morris
|1:48
|37
|Farewell to Loved Ones
|Trevor Morris
|0:51
|38
|One Man Army
|Trevor Morris
|1:36
|39
|Visions and Death
|Trevor Morris
|3:41
|40
|Visions of Death
|Trevor Morris
|2:38
|41
|Overpowered
|Trevor Morris
|1:36
|42
|The Return
|Trevor Morris
|1:02
|43
|Trade Negotiations
|Trevor Morris
|2:03
|44
|Rollo Offers to Save Bjorn and Lagertha
|Trevor Morris
|4:00
|45
|Negotiations Continue
|Trevor Morris
|2:27
|46
|Discussions of Titles and Land
|Trevor Morris
|3:39
|47
|The Impossible Promise
|Trevor Morris
|1:47
|48
|Whispers of Baptism
|Trevor Morris
|1:28
|49
|Sexual Suspicions
|Trevor Morris
|1:11
|50
|Sexual Observations
|Trevor Morris
|1:22
|51
|Freydis Protects a Secret
|Trevor Morris
|1:23
|52
|Baptism
|Trevor Morris
|1:36
|53
|Ivar the God
|Trevor Morris
|3:39
|54
|Hvitserk Visits the Seer
|Trevor Morris
|1:31
|55
|Another Son?
|Trevor Morris
|1:48
|56
|A Dark Death
|Trevor Morris
|2:19
|57
|Justice for the Seer
|Trevor Morris
|2:13
|58
|The Memory of Battle
|Trevor Morris
|3:56
|59
|Recounting the real Battle
|Trevor Morris
|2:48
|60
|Death on the Battlefield
|Trevor Morris
|2:50
|61
|Confession to Conspiracy
|Trevor Morris
|1:28
|62
|Spiritual Healing
|Trevor Morris
|1:52
|63
|The Reality of Loss
|Trevor Morris
|1:29
|64
|Personal Attacks
|Trevor Morris
|1:54
|65
|The Cliff of Choice
|Trevor Morris
|1:39
|66
|Ivar Questions
|Trevor Morris
|2:05
|67
|Hvitserk tells Olaf of Ivar's Cruelty
|Trevor Morris
|2:19
|68
|A Quiet Dinner
|Trevor Morris
|1:36
|69
|Entering the Mouth of Hell
|Trevor Morris
|1:21
|70
|Ivar Confronts
|Trevor Morris
|1:31
|71
|Reflections on Fate
|Trevor Morris
|2:07
|72
|Old Gods
|Trevor Morris
|2:17
|73
|Ivar's Speech
|Trevor Morris
|2:38
|74
|The Story of Ragnarok
|Trevor Morris
|2:24
|75
|Armies Take Their Positions
|Trevor Morris
|1:55
|76
|Attack on the Wall
|Trevor Morris
|6:35
|77
|Failing Assault
|Trevor Morris
|2:36
|78
|Murder Most Foul
|Trevor Morris
|1:47
|79
|The Sword of Kings
|Trevor Morris
|2:15
|80
|Destiny Fulfilled
|Trevor Morris
|2:59