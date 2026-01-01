The Mosquito Coast Season 1 (Original Series Score Soundtrack) 27 tracks. Antonio Pinto Listen

Title Artist Time 1 The Mosquito Coast Main Title Antonio Pinto 1:22 2 Persistent Blockage Antonio Pinto 0:49 3 These People Aren't From the Bank Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 1:47 4 Ten Minutes Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 4:25 5 Fuck This Antonio Pinto 1:25 6 Dina and Allie Antonio Pinto 0:42 7 Trust Me Antonio Pinto 1:06 8 Plan Their Next Antonio Pinto 1:11 9 Foxes and Chopper Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 1:19 10 Are There Volunteer Militias? Antonio Pinto 1:38 11 Choppers Approach Antonio Pinto 2:37 12 The Jug Antonio Pinto 1:10 13 Canyon of the Dead Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 5:44 14 Rescued Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 2:29 15 Feels Like They're Watching Us Antonio Pinto / Felipe Kim 1:08 16 Allie and Enrique Distillery Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 1:34 17 Gunshots Antonio Pinto 1:40 18 Chuy Drives Off Antonio Pinto / Edwin Ospina 1:01 19 Walk To Youth Hostel Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 0:52 20 Smile For Calaca Antonio Pinto 1:11 21 Allie and Margot and Orange Hats Antonio Pinto 5:36 22 Gun To Head Antonio Pinto 4:36 23 Shapland and Jones Go Down Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 5:27 24 Mexican S'mores Antonio Pinto 2:36 25 Charlie and Isaias Antonio Pinto 2:59 26 Charlie and the Police Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 1:45 27 No One Gets Hurt Antonio Pinto 3:55

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