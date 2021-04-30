"The Mosquito Coast" is a new American mini-series in the genre of dramatic thriller. It is based on the eponymous literary novel. The show was produced by the streaming platform Apple TV+. The main role in "The Mosquito Coast" is played by actor Justin Theroux. The series revolves around an extremely eccentric inventor. One fine day, he decides to sell his house and move his entire family to the Mexican coast. There, deep in the jungle, he hopes to build his own ice factory. As the events unfold, it becomes clear that the police are hunting the main character. In his new location, he also encounters numerous conflicts with the locals, a priest, and even nature itself.

Expand