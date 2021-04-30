Menu
The Mosquito Coast (2021 - 2023)

The Mosquito Coast 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
Streaming service Apple TV+
Runtime 17 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Mosquito Coast" is a new American mini-series in the genre of dramatic thriller. It is based on the eponymous literary novel. The show was produced by the streaming platform Apple TV+. The main role in "The Mosquito Coast" is played by actor Justin Theroux. The series revolves around an extremely eccentric inventor. One fine day, he decides to sell his house and move his entire family to the Mexican coast. There, deep in the jungle, he hopes to build his own ice factory. As the events unfold, it becomes clear that the police are hunting the main character. In his new location, he also encounters numerous conflicts with the locals, a priest, and even nature itself.
Берег москитов - trailer второго сезона
The Mosquito Coast  trailer второго сезона
Cast
Justin Theroux
Melissa George
Logan Polish
Kimberly Elise
Ofelia Medina
Gabriel Bateman
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.8 IMDb
Seasons
The Mosquito Coast - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 7 episodes
 
The Mosquito Coast - Season 2 Season 2
2022, 10 episodes
 
Stills
