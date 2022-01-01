Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из сериала «Берег москитов»

The Mosquito Coast Season 1 (Original Series Score Soundtrack)
The Mosquito Coast Season 1 (Original Series Score Soundtrack) 27 композиций. Antonio Pinto
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 The Mosquito Coast Main Title Antonio Pinto 1:22
2 Persistent Blockage Antonio Pinto 0:49
3 These People Aren't From the Bank Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 1:47
4 Ten Minutes Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 4:25
5 Fuck This Antonio Pinto 1:25
6 Dina and Allie Antonio Pinto 0:42
7 Trust Me Antonio Pinto 1:06
8 Plan Their Next Antonio Pinto 1:11
9 Foxes and Chopper Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 1:19
10 Are There Volunteer Militias? Antonio Pinto 1:38
11 Choppers Approach Antonio Pinto 2:37
12 The Jug Antonio Pinto 1:10
13 Canyon of the Dead Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 5:44
14 Rescued Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 2:29
15 Feels Like They're Watching Us Antonio Pinto / Felipe Kim 1:08
16 Allie and Enrique Distillery Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 1:34
17 Gunshots Antonio Pinto 1:40
18 Chuy Drives Off Antonio Pinto / Edwin Ospina 1:01
19 Walk To Youth Hostel Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 0:52
20 Smile For Calaca Antonio Pinto 1:11
21 Allie and Margot and Orange Hats Antonio Pinto 5:36
22 Gun To Head Antonio Pinto 4:36
23 Shapland and Jones Go Down Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 5:27
24 Mexican S'mores Antonio Pinto 2:36
25 Charlie and Isaias Antonio Pinto 2:59
26 Charlie and the Police Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 1:45
27 No One Gets Hurt Antonio Pinto 3:55
Доступен список песен из сериала «Берег москитов» (2021) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Берег москитов» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
