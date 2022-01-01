|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|The Mosquito Coast Main Title
|Antonio Pinto
|1:22
|2
|Persistent Blockage
|Antonio Pinto
|0:49
|3
|These People Aren't From the Bank
|Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram
|1:47
|4
|Ten Minutes
|Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram
|4:25
|5
|Fuck This
|Antonio Pinto
|1:25
|6
|Dina and Allie
|Antonio Pinto
|0:42
|7
|Trust Me
|Antonio Pinto
|1:06
|8
|Plan Their Next
|Antonio Pinto
|1:11
|9
|Foxes and Chopper
|Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram
|1:19
|10
|Are There Volunteer Militias?
|Antonio Pinto
|1:38
|11
|Choppers Approach
|Antonio Pinto
|2:37
|12
|The Jug
|Antonio Pinto
|1:10
|13
|Canyon of the Dead
|Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram
|5:44
|14
|Rescued
|Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram
|2:29
|15
|Feels Like They're Watching Us
|Antonio Pinto / Felipe Kim
|1:08
|16
|Allie and Enrique Distillery
|Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram
|1:34
|17
|Gunshots
|Antonio Pinto
|1:40
|18
|Chuy Drives Off
|Antonio Pinto / Edwin Ospina
|1:01
|19
|Walk To Youth Hostel
|Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram
|0:52
|20
|Smile For Calaca
|Antonio Pinto
|1:11
|21
|Allie and Margot and Orange Hats
|Antonio Pinto
|5:36
|22
|Gun To Head
|Antonio Pinto
|4:36
|23
|Shapland and Jones Go Down
|Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram
|5:27
|24
|Mexican S'mores
|Antonio Pinto
|2:36
|25
|Charlie and Isaias
|Antonio Pinto
|2:59
|26
|Charlie and the Police
|Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram
|1:45
|27
|No One Gets Hurt
|Antonio Pinto
|3:55