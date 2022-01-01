1 The Mosquito Coast Main Title Antonio Pinto 1:22

2 Persistent Blockage Antonio Pinto 0:49

3 These People Aren't From the Bank Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 1:47

4 Ten Minutes Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 4:25

5 Fuck This Antonio Pinto 1:25

6 Dina and Allie Antonio Pinto 0:42

7 Trust Me Antonio Pinto 1:06

8 Plan Their Next Antonio Pinto 1:11

9 Foxes and Chopper Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 1:19

10 Are There Volunteer Militias? Antonio Pinto 1:38

11 Choppers Approach Antonio Pinto 2:37

12 The Jug Antonio Pinto 1:10

13 Canyon of the Dead Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 5:44

14 Rescued Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 2:29

15 Feels Like They're Watching Us Antonio Pinto / Felipe Kim 1:08

16 Allie and Enrique Distillery Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 1:34

17 Gunshots Antonio Pinto 1:40

18 Chuy Drives Off Antonio Pinto / Edwin Ospina 1:01

19 Walk To Youth Hostel Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 0:52

20 Smile For Calaca Antonio Pinto 1:11

21 Allie and Margot and Orange Hats Antonio Pinto 5:36

22 Gun To Head Antonio Pinto 4:36

23 Shapland and Jones Go Down Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 5:27

24 Mexican S'mores Antonio Pinto 2:36

25 Charlie and Isaias Antonio Pinto 2:59

26 Charlie and the Police Antonio Pinto / Eduardo Aram 1:45