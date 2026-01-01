The Haunting of Bly Manor (Music from the Netflix Horror Series) 24 tracks. The Newton Brothers Listen

Title Artist Time 1 The Haunting of Bly Manor (Main Titles) The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:07 2 The Great, Good Place The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:36 3 Perfectly Splendid The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 2:04 4 The Weeping Willow The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:40 5 I Couldn’t Sleep The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:18 6 Sufficiently Breathless The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:03 7 We Are Special The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 2:11 8 I Think I’m Crazy The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 4:53 9 The Wingraves Are Here The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:58 10 The Jolly Corner The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 0:57 11 Dragged Away The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 0:42 12 Flora The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:22 13 It’s You, It’s Me, It’s Us The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 5:11 14 Turn of the Screw The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 3:16 15 Withered Garlands The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 5:44 16 The Finest of Dresses The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:17 17 Move Mountains The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 3:18 18 Did I Miss the Ball? The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 2:46 19 Echoes of Viola The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 2:50 20 Lady of the Lake The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:55 21 Beginning of the End Movement V The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 3:48 22 Beginning of the End Movement VI The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 3:50 23 Beginning of the End Movement VII The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 3:43 24 Love Story The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 4:23

Listen to songs from "The Haunting of Bly Manor" (2020) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Haunting of Bly Manor" in different languages are free for listening online.