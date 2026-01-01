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Kinoafisha TV Shows The Haunting of Bly Manor Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "The Haunting of Bly Manor"

Music from "The Haunting of Bly Manor" All info
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Music from the Netflix Horror Series)
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Music from the Netflix Horror Series) 24 tracks. The Newton Brothers
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Title Artist Time
1 The Haunting of Bly Manor (Main Titles) The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:07
2 The Great, Good Place The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:36
3 Perfectly Splendid The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 2:04
4 The Weeping Willow The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:40
5 I Couldn’t Sleep The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:18
6 Sufficiently Breathless The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:03
7 We Are Special The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 2:11
8 I Think I’m Crazy The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 4:53
9 The Wingraves Are Here The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:58
10 The Jolly Corner The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 0:57
11 Dragged Away The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 0:42
12 Flora The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:22
13 It’s You, It’s Me, It’s Us The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 5:11
14 Turn of the Screw The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 3:16
15 Withered Garlands The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 5:44
16 The Finest of Dresses The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:17
17 Move Mountains The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 3:18
18 Did I Miss the Ball? The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 2:46
19 Echoes of Viola The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 2:50
20 Lady of the Lake The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 1:55
21 Beginning of the End Movement V The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 3:48
22 Beginning of the End Movement VI The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 3:50
23 Beginning of the End Movement VII The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 3:43
24 Love Story The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart 4:23
Listen to songs from "The Haunting of Bly Manor" (2020) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "The Haunting of Bly Manor" in different languages are free for listening online.
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