|1
|The Haunting of Bly Manor (Main Titles)
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|1:07
|2
|The Great, Good Place
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|1:36
|3
|Perfectly Splendid
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|2:04
|4
|The Weeping Willow
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|1:40
|5
|I Couldn’t Sleep
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|1:18
|6
|Sufficiently Breathless
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|1:03
|7
|We Are Special
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|2:11
|8
|I Think I’m Crazy
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|4:53
|9
|The Wingraves Are Here
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|1:58
|10
|The Jolly Corner
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|0:57
|11
|Dragged Away
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|0:42
|12
|Flora
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|1:22
|13
|It’s You, It’s Me, It’s Us
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|5:11
|14
|Turn of the Screw
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|3:16
|15
|Withered Garlands
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|5:44
|16
|The Finest of Dresses
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|1:17
|17
|Move Mountains
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|3:18
|18
|Did I Miss the Ball?
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|2:46
|19
|Echoes of Viola
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|2:50
|20
|Lady of the Lake
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|1:55
|21
|Beginning of the End Movement V
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|3:48
|22
|Beginning of the End Movement VI
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|3:50
|23
|Beginning of the End Movement VII
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|3:43
|24
|Love Story
|The Newton Brothers / Taylor Stewart
|4:23