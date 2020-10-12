Egor's parents stop communicating while on an ethnographic expedition to remote areas of the Perm Krai. Together with his uncle Nikolai, Egor sets off to the gloomy places where his parents were last seen. On their journey, they are joined by Tatiana and Nadya, students collecting material on local witchcraft rituals and traditions. Egor's parents' trail disappears in Old Believer settlements, and the locals reluctantly assist in the search. Soon, the newcomers are destined to encounter a world much older and more mysterious than the one they are accustomed to.

Expand