3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Territoriya

Territoriya (2020 - …)

Территория 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 48 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Streaming service Premier
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

TV series description

Egor's parents stop communicating while on an ethnographic expedition to remote areas of the Perm Krai. Together with his uncle Nikolai, Egor sets off to the gloomy places where his parents were last seen. On their journey, they are joined by Tatiana and Nadya, students collecting material on local witchcraft rituals and traditions. Egor's parents' trail disappears in Old Believer settlements, and the locals reluctantly assist in the search. Soon, the newcomers are destined to encounter a world much older and more mysterious than the one they are accustomed to.
Территория - trailer второго сезона
Territoriya  trailer второго сезона
Andrey Merzlikin
Andrey Merzlikin Николай Чудинов, патологоанатом, дядя Егора
Klavdiya Korshunova
Klavdiya Korshunova Шура
Oleg Yagodin
Oleg Yagodin Хорь
Aleksey Rozin
Aleksey Rozin Мурзин
Sergei Kolesov Пермяк
Gleb Kalyuzhny
Gleb Kalyuzhny Егор Чудинов, племянник Николая
Cast and Crew
Series rating

0.0
Rate 5 votes
6.9 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Territoriya - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 7 episodes
 
Territoriya - Season 2 Season 2
2023, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Л. Рокс 22 January 2023, 21:36
В таких сериалах всегда большую роль играет музыкальное сопровождение. И я вижу, что здесь над этим поработали очень хорошо, атмосферность прям… Read more…
Асель Мишина 22 January 2023, 14:40
Вауу! Мерзликин, как всегда, на высоте. Здесь его роль еще более многообещающая, чем в начале сериала. Да и Калюжный в главной роли тоже хорош.… Read more…
Reviews Write review
Stills
