"Survival Game" is a Russian horror series filmed in the genre of pseudo-documentary. The plot revolves around a group of people from different regions of the country who come to a remote and forgotten taiga to participate in a reality show. The participants must demonstrate their willpower in inhumane conditions and learn survival skills in the wild. The winner will receive a prize of 1 million euros. As an experiment, two celebrities are invited, who are also ready to fight for victory on equal terms with others. However, the prize loses its value when terrifying events begin to occur on the project. Now, the main goal for everyone is to survive.

