Kinoafisha TV Shows The Counted

The Counted (2018 - 2019)

Лапси 18+
Production year 2018
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 48 minutes
Streaming service Start
Runtime 12 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

"Lapsi" is a Russian mystical thriller about a team of virologists who find themselves on an island where the locals worship a strange deity. Two doctors, Nikolai and Vera, are sent to the north to find the source of an epidemic that has engulfed the region. They themselves become victims of the virus but, thanks to some unknown force, they are completely cured. The couple learns that they will have to spend the rest of their lives in a community that worships the enigmatic Lapsi. They never lose hope of escaping, especially when a helicopter arrives on the island with supplies.
Cast
Mariya Mashkova
Denis Paramonov
Anton Kuznetsov
Nataliya Vdovina
Daniil Vorobyov
Ivan Verhovyh
Seasons
The Counted - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 8 episodes
 
The Counted - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Даша Боброва 2 December 2022, 11:30
Хороший сериал🚪
Reviews
Stills
