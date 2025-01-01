Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Anastasiya Chistyakova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anastasiya Chistyakova
Anastasiya Chistyakova
Date of Birth
16 June 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
6.9
Lyubov zla
(2024)
6.0
Holiday
(2018)
6.0
Ivanovy
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
All
9
Films
3
TV Shows
6
Actress
9
6.9
Lyubov zla
Lyubov zla
Comedy
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Territoriya
Drama, Horror
2020, Russia
The Sect
Drama, Thriller
2019, Russia
Odna zhizn na dvoih
Romantic
2018, Russia
6
Holiday
Prazdnik
Comedy
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Consultant
Detective, Drama
2017, Russia
Everything Happenes for the Best
Romantic
2016, Russia
Beglye rodstvenniki
Comedy
2016, Russia
6
Ivanovy
Ivanovy
Drama
2016, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree