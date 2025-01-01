Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Anastasiya Chistyakova
Anastasiya Chistyakova
Kinoafisha Persons Anastasiya Chistyakova

Anastasiya Chistyakova

Date of Birth
16 June 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini

Popular Films

Lyubov zla 6.9
Lyubov zla (2024)
Holiday 6.0
Holiday (2018)
Ivanovy 6.0
Ivanovy (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 9 Films 3 TV Shows 6 Actress 9
Lyubov zla 6.9
Lyubov zla Lyubov zla
Comedy 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Territoriya
Territoriya
Drama, Horror 2020, Russia
The Sect
The Sect
Drama, Thriller 2019, Russia
Odna zhizn na dvoih
Odna zhizn na dvoih
Romantic 2018, Russia
Holiday 6
Holiday Prazdnik
Comedy 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Consultant
Consultant
Detective, Drama 2017, Russia
Everything Happenes for the Best
Everything Happenes for the Best
Romantic 2016, Russia
Beglye rodstvenniki
Beglye rodstvenniki
Comedy 2016, Russia
Ivanovy 6
Ivanovy Ivanovy
Drama 2016, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more