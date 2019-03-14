"Dead Lake" is a multi-episode mystical show set in a remote northern town. One fine day, investigator Maxim arrives in this province to solve the mysterious murder of the local wealthy man's daughter. According to preliminary information, the girl's death was caused by frostbite. However, the marks on her body suggest that she may have been a victim of a strange ritual. Nevertheless, it is not ruled out that someone from her father's enemies may be involved in her death. After all, he was a quite influential person. Maxim will have to figure out which of these versions is closer to the truth.

Expand