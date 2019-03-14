Menu
IMDb Rating: 6.4
Myortvoe ozero

Myortvoe ozero (2019 - 2019)

Мёртвое озеро 18+
Production year 2019
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Premier
Runtime 6 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"Dead Lake" is a multi-episode mystical show set in a remote northern town. One fine day, investigator Maxim arrives in this province to solve the mysterious murder of the local wealthy man's daughter. According to preliminary information, the girl's death was caused by frostbite. However, the marks on her body suggest that she may have been a victim of a strange ritual. Nevertheless, it is not ruled out that someone from her father's enemies may be involved in her death. After all, he was a quite influential person. Maxim will have to figure out which of these versions is closer to the truth.
Cast
Timofey Tribuntsev
Nadezhda Mikhalkova
Andrey Smolyakov
Lev Prygunov
Aleksandra Rebenok
Kristina Kazinskaya
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
6.4 IMDb
Seasons
Myortvoe ozero - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
