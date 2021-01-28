"Swamps" is a Russian TV show, filmed in the genre of a suspenseful thriller. The story revolves around five Muscovites who are forced to live in a monastery. The characters try to escape from certain life problems that weigh them down. Initially, the group sees their trip as an interesting adventure, but as events unfold, they realize that things are not as simple as they may seem. What they were desperately trying to run away from starts to close in on them. Is there any possibility of staying safe in the village of Topi?

