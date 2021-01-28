Menu
Russian
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.7
Kinoafisha TV Shows Topi

Topi (2021 - 2021)

Топи 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Кинопоиск
Runtime 5 hours 50 minutes

TV series description

"Swamps" is a Russian TV show, filmed in the genre of a suspenseful thriller. The story revolves around five Muscovites who are forced to live in a monastery. The characters try to escape from certain life problems that weigh them down. Initially, the group sees their trip as an interesting adventure, but as events unfold, they realize that things are not as simple as they may seem. What they were desperately trying to run away from starts to close in on them. Is there any possibility of staying safe in the village of Topi?
Katerina Shpitsa
Aleksandra Bortich
Vadim Tsallati
Ivan Yankovsky
Maksim Sukhanov
Tikhon Zhiznevsky
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.8
Rate 16 votes
6.7 IMDb
Seasons
Topi - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 7 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
7 October 2021, 10:11
Хочу посмотреть 🙌
Stills
