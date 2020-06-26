Darkness descends upon a city where people have forgotten what love and loyalty, compassion and mercy mean. Chaos takes hold of their souls and drags them down. With each passing day, it becomes increasingly difficult to navigate through the thickets of all-encompassing emptiness. However, there is hope. Operative Kirill finds a flash drive with a horrifying video showing the torture of a young girl. The police begin to investigate this incident and realize that numerous children are disappearing everywhere, with no one searching for them. At first, the crime scenes resemble occult rituals, but that is only part of the problem. The city falls asleep and awakens in a whirlpool.

Expand