few votes IMDb Rating: 6
Kinoafisha TV Shows Vodovorot

Vodovorot (2020 - 2020)

Водоворот 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Кинопоиск
Runtime 6 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

Darkness descends upon a city where people have forgotten what love and loyalty, compassion and mercy mean. Chaos takes hold of their souls and drags them down. With each passing day, it becomes increasingly difficult to navigate through the thickets of all-encompassing emptiness. However, there is hope. Operative Kirill finds a flash drive with a horrifying video showing the torture of a young girl. The police begin to investigate this incident and realize that numerous children are disappearing everywhere, with no one searching for them. At first, the crime scenes resemble occult rituals, but that is only part of the problem. The city falls asleep and awakens in a whirlpool.
Cast
Vladimir Vdovichenkov
Aristarh Venes
Irina Alferova
Ivan Makarevich
Vladislav Abashin
Igor Mirkurbanov
Cast and Crew
Series rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
6 IMDb
Seasons
Vodovorot - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
Stills
