Sherlock: The Russian Chronicles poster
IMDb Rating: 5.7
Sherlock: The Russian Chronicles

Sherlock: The Russian Chronicles (2020 - 2020)

Шерлок в России 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Start
Runtime 6 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"Sherlock in Russia" is a new adaptation of the timeless English work, this time in the format of a multi-episode show. The project was produced by the Start platform. The main character is an intellectual detective who is hot on the trail of a killer targeting young women leading a debauched lifestyle. Sherlock realizes that the maniac has fled to Russia and sets off after him. In St. Petersburg, the detective feels like a stranger until he meets Dr. Kartsev. He offers him accommodation and assistance in his work. Together, the heroes begin to unravel the most convoluted crimes that have occurred in the city.
Cast
Maksim Matveev
Evgeniy Dyatlov
Konstantin Yushkevich
Pavel Maykov
Vladimir Mishukov
Eugenia Mandzhieva
Cast and Crew

Series rating

5.7 IMDb
Seasons
Sherlock: The Russian Chronicles - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 8 episodes
 
Stills
