"Sherlock in Russia" is a new adaptation of the timeless English work, this time in the format of a multi-episode show. The project was produced by the Start platform. The main character is an intellectual detective who is hot on the trail of a killer targeting young women leading a debauched lifestyle. Sherlock realizes that the maniac has fled to Russia and sets off after him. In St. Petersburg, the detective feels like a stranger until he meets Dr. Kartsev. He offers him accommodation and assistance in his work. Together, the heroes begin to unravel the most convoluted crimes that have occurred in the city.

