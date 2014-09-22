Dr. Henry Morgan, a forensic expert for the New York Police Department, regularly assists in solving cases and catching criminals. However, he has a terrifying secret: he is immortal. Dr. Morgan is now over two hundred years old, and for most of his life, he has been trying to understand how he is able to resurrect after each death and why he was burdened with this gift. The knowledge he has acquired over the years helps him solve brutal murders occurring in New York.

Expand