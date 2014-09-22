Menu
8.6 IMDb Rating: 8.2
Kinoafisha TV Shows Forever

Forever (2014 - 2015)

Forever 18+
Production year 2014
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 41 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 15 hours 2 minutes

TV series description

Dr. Henry Morgan, a forensic expert for the New York Police Department, regularly assists in solving cases and catching criminals. However, he has a terrifying secret: he is immortal. Dr. Morgan is now over two hundred years old, and for most of his life, he has been trying to understand how he is able to resurrect after each death and why he was burdened with this gift. The knowledge he has acquired over the years helps him solve brutal murders occurring in New York.
Cast Characters
Creator
Matthew Miller
Joel Moore
Joel Moore Lucas Wahl
Ioan Gruffudd
Ioan Gruffudd Dr. Henry Morgan
Judd Hirsch
Judd Hirsch Abe
Alana de la Garza
Alana de la Garza Detective Jo Martinez
Lorraine Toussaint
Lorraine Toussaint Lt. Joanna Reece
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.6
Rate 12 votes
8.2 IMDb
Seasons
Forever - Season 1 Season 1
2014, 22 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Марго 14 January 2023, 07:45
Странно, что этот сериал прошел мимо меня. Один из моих любимых жанров, точнее сочетание оных.
Мистер фантастика, он же Йоан Гриффит, такой… Read more…
Stills
