Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film lists TV Shows TV Series Based on Literary Works

TV Series Based on Literary Works

In this collection, you will find astonishing adaptations of famous books that transport the viewer into the world of captivating plots from literary masterpieces. Discover new facets of familiar stories and immerse yourself in the emotional depth of literary works. Enjoy the wonderful opportunity to appreciate magnificent screen adaptations of beloved tales, delighting in expressive acting and superb directing that offer a fresh vision of classic literary plots. Exquisite dialogues, stunning costumes, and thrilling dramatic twists — all await you in this collection of literary adaptations.

All 96
By year
Reset
Ministerstvo Vsego Horoshego
Ministerstvo Vsego Horoshego
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2025, Russia
0.0
Eterna
Eterna
Fantasy, Adventure 2025, Russia
0.0
Murderbot
Murderbot
Action, Sci-Fi 2025, USA
0.0
Opolchenskij romans
Opolchenskij romans
War 2025, Russia
0.0
The Leopard
The Leopard
History 2025, Italy/Great Britain
0.0
The Count of Monte Cristo
The Count of Monte Cristo
Drama 2025, France/Italy
0.0
Asura
Asura
Drama, Family 2025, Japan
0.0
Doctor Vera
Doctor Vera
War, Drama 2025, Russia
0.0
Kral Kaybederse
Kral Kaybederse
Drama 2025, Turkey
0.0
First Frost
First Frost
Romantic 2025, China
0.0
Friendly Rivalry
Friendly Rivalry
Thriller, Drama 2025, South Korea
0.0
Just One Look
Just One Look
Crime, Detective 2025, Poland
0.0
Sirens
Sirens
Drama 2025, USA
0.0
Dept. Q
Dept. Q
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
0.0
El Eternauta
El Eternauta
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2025, Argentina/USA
0.0
Puteshestvie na solnce i obratno
Puteshestvie na solnce i obratno
Drama, Crime 2025, Russia
0.0
The Survivors
The Survivors
Crime, Drama, Detective 2025, Australia
0.0
Sara
Sara
Drama, Crime 2025, Italy
0.0
We Were Liars
We Were Liars
Thriller 2025, USA
0.0
Disclaimer
Disclaimer
Drama 2024, USA
0.0
Prestuplenie i nakazanie
Prestuplenie i nakazanie
Drama, Crime 2024, Russia
0.0
Presumed Innocent
Presumed Innocent
Crime, Thriller 2024, USA
0.0
A Man in Full
A Man in Full
Drama 2024, USA
0.0
Lady in the Lake
Lady in the Lake
Drama 2024, USA
0.0
Those About to Die
Those About to Die
Drama, Action, History 2024, USA/Germany/Italy
0.0
The Decameron
The Decameron
Drama, History 2024, USA
0.0
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
Crime, Thriller 2024, Great Britain
0.0
Cien años de soleda
Cien años de soleda
Drama 2024, Colombia
0.0
The Day of the Jackal
The Day of the Jackal
Thriller 2024, USA
8.0
My Lady Jane
My Lady Jane
Comedy, History 2024, USA
0.0
Show more
Reset
Genre
All Sci-Fi Comedy Thriller Drama Crime Detective Action Romantic War Family History Fantasy Adventure Documentary Anime Horror Mystery Western Sport
Country
All Russia USA Italy Australia Argentina Great Britain Poland South Korea China Turkey Japan France Germany Colombia Brazil Mexico Denmark Canada Belgium South Africa
Year
All 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

Step into the world of classic literature brought to life on screen. These film adaptations offer a rich blend of storytelling, performance, and visual artistry that breathe new life into timeless tales.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more