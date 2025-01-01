Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film lists TV Shows Police and Detective Series

Police and Detective Series

Dive into the thrilling world of justice with our exciting collection of the best police series!

You will be immersed in an atmosphere of constant tension, where every step can determine the outcome of a case and lead to unpredictable consequences.

Witness gripping police investigations. Follow the failures and victories of the main characters as you join them in your own investigations, uncovering secrets and solving puzzles.

All 61
By year
Reset
Duster
Duster
Drama, Crime 2025, USA
0.0
Belaya polosa
Belaya polosa
Detective 2025, Russia
0.0
Ronin
Ronin
Action 2025, Russia
0.0
On Call
On Call
Drama, Action, Crime 2025, USA
0.0
Transformer
Transformer
Comedy 2025, Russia
0.0
Good Cop/Bad Cop
Good Cop/Bad Cop
Drama, Comedy 2025, Australia
0.0
Izgoj 3
Izgoj 3
Detective 2025, Russia
0.0
Duplet
Duplet
Detective 2025, Russia
0.0
Dept. Q
Dept. Q
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
0.0
Countdown
Countdown
Crime, Thriller 2025, USA
0.0
Volchij bereg
Volchij bereg
Crime, Detective 2025, Russia
0.0
Opasnyj
Opasnyj
Action, Detective, Crime 2025, Russia
0.0
Bad Monkey
Bad Monkey
Comedy 2024, USA
0.0
Presumed Innocent
Presumed Innocent
Crime, Thriller 2024, USA
0.0
Gorod tain
Gorod tain
Drama, Detective 2024, Russia
0.0
Cross
Cross
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2024, USA
0.0
Krepkie oreshki 4
Krepkie oreshki 4
Detective 2024, Russia
0.0
Padayushchaya zvezda
Padayushchaya zvezda
Detective 2024, Russia
0.0
Tverskaya. Lyuboj cenoj
Tverskaya. Lyuboj cenoj
Detective 2024, Russia
0.0
Vrag u vorot
Vrag u vorot
Detective, War 2024, Russia
0.0
CHuvstvo pravdy 2
CHuvstvo pravdy 2
Detective 2024, Russia
0.0
Dexter: Original Sin
Dexter: Original Sin
Drama, Crime, Detective 2024, USA
0.0
Cowboy Cartel
Cowboy Cartel
Crime, Documentary 2024, USA
0.0
Filin 3
Filin 3
Detective, Drama 2024, Russia
0.0
Solnce, more, dva stvola
Solnce, more, dva stvola
Comedy, Crime 2024, Russia
0.0
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist
Drama, Crime 2024, USA
0.0
Barsukot. Ochen zverskij detektiv
Barsukot. Ochen zverskij detektiv
Detective 2024, Russia
0.0
Seoul Busters
Seoul Busters
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2024, South Korea
0.0
Konec igry
Konec igry
Detective 2024, Russia
0.0
Shpion
Shpion
Detective 2023, Russia
0.0
Show more
Reset
Genre
All Drama Crime Action Detective Thriller Comedy War Documentary Sci-Fi History Mystery
Country
All USA Russia Great Britain Australia South Korea France USSR
Year
All 1970-1979 2010-2019 2020-2025

Experience the suspense and drama of police series that keep you on the edge of your seat, exploring the complexities of law enforcement and crime-solving.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more