Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Sherlock Quotes

Sherlock quotes

Mycroft Holmes All lives end; all hearts are broken. Caring is not an advantage, Sherlock.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sherlock Holmes The game is on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Repeated line]
Sherlock Holmes Yes, obviously.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Hudson I'm not your housekeeper.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more