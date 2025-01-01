Menu
Sherlock
Quotes
Sherlock quotes
Mycroft Holmes
All lives end; all hearts are broken. Caring is not an advantage, Sherlock.
Sherlock Holmes
The game is on.
[Repeated line]
Sherlock Holmes
Yes, obviously.
Mrs. Hudson
I'm not your housekeeper.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Mark Gatiss
Benedict Cumberbatch
Una Stubbs
