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Kinoafisha TV Shows Shameless Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Shameless"

Music from "Shameless" All info
Shameless (Music From the Television Series)
Shameless (Music From the Television Series) 14 tracks. The High Strung, The Moog, La Strada, Choo Choo la Rouge, FIDLAR, The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, Wild Yaks, Capital City, JBM, Chris Pureka, Slow Runner, Blood Relative, Letters, David E. Sugar
Listen
Title Artist Time
1 The Luck You Got (Main Title) The High Strung 2:50
2 Survive The Moog / Tamás Szabó 2:21
3 Loved You All Along La Strada 2:42
4 Black Cloud Choo Choo la Rouge 3:52
5 Wait For the Man FIDLAR 1:50
6 Something For Nothing The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band 3:41
7 Tomahawk Wild Yaks / Robert Bryn 1:11
8 Who's That Dude, Pt. One Capital City 4:23
9 Years JBM / Jesse Brian Marchant 2:16
10 Hangman Chris Pureka 4:51
11 The Usual Chords Slow Runner / Michael Flynn 3:23
12 Three Days On End Blood Relative / Kevin Lawrence 3:02
13 Keep It Coming Letters 3:02
14 Written Down David E. Sugar 3:11
Listen to songs from "Shameless" (2011) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Shameless" in different languages are free for listening online.
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