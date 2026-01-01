|Title
|Artist
|Time
|1
|The Luck You Got (Main Title)
|The High Strung
|2:50
|2
|Survive
|The Moog / Tamás Szabó
|2:21
|3
|Loved You All Along
|La Strada
|2:42
|4
|Black Cloud
|Choo Choo la Rouge
|3:52
|5
|Wait For the Man
|FIDLAR
|1:50
|6
|Something For Nothing
|The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band
|3:41
|7
|Tomahawk
|Wild Yaks / Robert Bryn
|1:11
|8
|Who's That Dude, Pt. One
|Capital City
|4:23
|9
|Years
|JBM / Jesse Brian Marchant
|2:16
|10
|Hangman
|Chris Pureka
|4:51
|11
|The Usual Chords
|Slow Runner / Michael Flynn
|3:23
|12
|Three Days On End
|Blood Relative / Kevin Lawrence
|3:02
|13
|Keep It Coming
|Letters
|3:02
|14
|Written Down
|David E. Sugar
|3:11