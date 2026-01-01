Paradise PD, Pt. 3 (Music from the Netflix Series) 15 tracks. The Cast of Paradise PD Listen Paradise PD (Music from the Netflix Original Series) 11 tracks. The Cast of Paradise PD Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Butt Buddies The Cast of Paradise PD 1:31 2 Pump up the Jam The Cast of Paradise PD 0:45 3 Gun Song The Cast of Paradise PD 0:52 4 King Robby The Cast of Paradise PD 0:17 5 King William The Cast of Paradise PD 0:13 6 Polyp Rap The Cast of Paradise PD 0:20 7 Me and My Son 1 The Cast of Paradise PD 0:22 8 Me and My Son 2 The Cast of Paradise PD 0:12 9 Me and My Son 3 The Cast of Paradise PD 0:23 10 Me and My Son 4 The Cast of Paradise PD 0:20 11 Butthole Guy Jingle The Cast of Paradise PD 0:07 12 Clapper's Rap The Cast of Paradise PD 0:13 13 Dusty Drone Song The Cast of Paradise PD 0:48 14 Buffalo Gals The Cast of Paradise PD 0:25 15 Buffalo Gals Presentation The Cast of Paradise PD 0:23

Listen to songs from "Paradise PD" (2018) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Paradise PD" in different languages are free for listening online.