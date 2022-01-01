|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Butt Buddies
|The Cast of Paradise PD
|1:31
|2
|Pump up the Jam
|The Cast of Paradise PD
|0:45
|3
|Gun Song
|The Cast of Paradise PD
|0:52
|4
|King Robby
|The Cast of Paradise PD
|0:17
|5
|King William
|The Cast of Paradise PD
|0:13
|6
|Polyp Rap
|The Cast of Paradise PD
|0:20
|7
|Me and My Son 1
|The Cast of Paradise PD
|0:22
|8
|Me and My Son 2
|The Cast of Paradise PD
|0:12
|9
|Me and My Son 3
|The Cast of Paradise PD
|0:23
|10
|Me and My Son 4
|The Cast of Paradise PD
|0:20
|11
|Butthole Guy Jingle
|The Cast of Paradise PD
|0:07
|12
|Clapper's Rap
|The Cast of Paradise PD
|0:13
|13
|Dusty Drone Song
|The Cast of Paradise PD
|0:48
|14
|Buffalo Gals
|The Cast of Paradise PD
|0:25
|15
|Buffalo Gals Presentation
|The Cast of Paradise PD
|0:23