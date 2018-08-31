Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Paradise PD poster
Paradise PD poster
Paradise PD poster
Ratings
7.0 IMDb Rating: 6.8
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Paradise PD

Paradise PD (2018 - 2022)

Paradise PD 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 4 seasons
Episode duration 28 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 18 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"Paradise PD" is a multi-episode animated show produced by the streaming platform Netflix. The story revolves around a police department in a small provincial town where crime is rampant and the law enforcement officers are unusually incompetent. The safety of the local residents is entrusted to Police Chief Randall Crawford, his tough partner Jablonski, the cowardly Fitzgerald, the drug-addicted Bullet, and many others. In each new episode, the main characters encounter various criminal activities that have consequences not only for the police officers themselves but also for all the other townspeople.
Полиция Парадайз - trailer третьего сезона
Paradise PD  trailer третьего сезона
Cast Characters
Creator
Roger Black
Waco O'Guin
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Sarah Chalke
Sarah Chalke Gina Jabowski
Kyle Kinane
Kyle Kinane Bullet
Cedric Yarbrough
Cedric Yarbrough Gerald Fitzgerald
Dana Snyder
Dana Snyder Dusty Marlow
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Paradise PD - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 10 episodes
 
Paradise PD - Season 2 Season 2
2020, 8 episodes
 
Paradise PD - Season 3 Season 3
2021, 12 episodes
 
Paradise PD - Season 4 Season 4
2022, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Paradise PD
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more