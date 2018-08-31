"Paradise PD" is a multi-episode animated show produced by the streaming platform Netflix. The story revolves around a police department in a small provincial town where crime is rampant and the law enforcement officers are unusually incompetent. The safety of the local residents is entrusted to Police Chief Randall Crawford, his tough partner Jablonski, the cowardly Fitzgerald, the drug-addicted Bullet, and many others. In each new episode, the main characters encounter various criminal activities that have consequences not only for the police officers themselves but also for all the other townspeople.

