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Kinoafisha TV Shows M.O.D.O.K. Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "M.O.D.O.K."

Music from "M.O.D.O.K." All info
M.O.D.O.K. (Original Soundtrack)
M.O.D.O.K. (Original Soundtrack) 30 tracks. Daniel Rojas, Aimee Mann, Bill Hader, Patton Oswalt
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Title Artist Time
1 If This Be… M.O.D.O.K.! Daniel Rojas 0:47
2 Time to Change the World Daniel Rojas 1:28
3 Through Space Time Daniel Rojas 0:42
4 M.O.D.O.K. vs Y.O.D.O.K. Daniel Rojas 1:24
5 The Right Thing to Do Daniel Rojas 2:21
6 Never Let You Go Aimee Mann / Stephan Jenkins 1:26
7 M.O.D.O.K.-LAND Daniel Rojas 0:46
8 Mad Scientist Fight Daniel Rojas 2:08
9 Glory to Asgard Daniel Rojas 0:52
10 Mississippi Tingle Bill Hader 2:03
11 Mind Heist Mission Daniel Rojas / Christopher Carmichael 0:51
12 Melter's Chorale Daniel Rojas 1:09
13 Hacking S.H.I.E.L.D. Daniel Rojas 0:56
14 Destiny Pendant Daniel Rojas 0:37
15 Hexus Board Daniel Rojas 1:01
16 Harness This Good Energy Daniel Rojas 1:18
17 The Ciegrimites Daniel Rojas 1:57
18 Letter to Astrid Daniel Rojas 0:48
19 At Least We Have Each Other Daniel Rojas 0:53
20 Roomba Mission Daniel Rojas 0:44
21 Sunshine Patton Oswalt 0:34
22 There He Is Patton Oswalt 0:43
23 Mr. Tony Stark Daniel Rojas 1:02
24 Murderworld Daniel Rojas / Christopher Carmichael 2:42
25 Can You Fix Him Daniel Rojas 1:07
26 Return of Y.O.D.O.K. Daniel Rojas / Christopher Carmichael 1:37
27 The Anomaly Daniel Rojas 0:49
28 Alternate Futures Daniel Rojas 1:37
29 Their Final Gift Daniel Rojas / Christopher Carmichael 1:38
30 M.O.D.O.K. Will Have It All! Daniel Rojas 1:18
Listen to songs from "M.O.D.O.K." (2021) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "M.O.D.O.K." in different languages are free for listening online.
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