1 If This Be… M.O.D.O.K.! Daniel Rojas 0:47

2 Time to Change the World Daniel Rojas 1:28

3 Through Space Time Daniel Rojas 0:42

4 M.O.D.O.K. vs Y.O.D.O.K. Daniel Rojas 1:24

5 The Right Thing to Do Daniel Rojas 2:21

6 Never Let You Go Aimee Mann / Stephan Jenkins 1:26

7 M.O.D.O.K.-LAND Daniel Rojas 0:46

8 Mad Scientist Fight Daniel Rojas 2:08

9 Glory to Asgard Daniel Rojas 0:52

10 Mississippi Tingle Bill Hader 2:03

11 Mind Heist Mission Daniel Rojas / Christopher Carmichael 0:51

12 Melter's Chorale Daniel Rojas 1:09

13 Hacking S.H.I.E.L.D. Daniel Rojas 0:56

14 Destiny Pendant Daniel Rojas 0:37

15 Hexus Board Daniel Rojas 1:01

16 Harness This Good Energy Daniel Rojas 1:18

17 The Ciegrimites Daniel Rojas 1:57

18 Letter to Astrid Daniel Rojas 0:48

19 At Least We Have Each Other Daniel Rojas 0:53

20 Roomba Mission Daniel Rojas 0:44

21 Sunshine Patton Oswalt 0:34

22 There He Is Patton Oswalt 0:43

23 Mr. Tony Stark Daniel Rojas 1:02

24 Murderworld Daniel Rojas / Christopher Carmichael 2:42

25 Can You Fix Him Daniel Rojas 1:07

26 Return of Y.O.D.O.K. Daniel Rojas / Christopher Carmichael 1:37

27 The Anomaly Daniel Rojas 0:49

28 Alternate Futures Daniel Rojas 1:37

29 Their Final Gift Daniel Rojas / Christopher Carmichael 1:38