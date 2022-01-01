|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|If This Be… M.O.D.O.K.!
|Daniel Rojas
|0:47
|2
|Time to Change the World
|Daniel Rojas
|1:28
|3
|Through Space Time
|Daniel Rojas
|0:42
|4
|M.O.D.O.K. vs Y.O.D.O.K.
|Daniel Rojas
|1:24
|5
|The Right Thing to Do
|Daniel Rojas
|2:21
|6
|Never Let You Go
|Aimee Mann / Stephan Jenkins
|1:26
|7
|M.O.D.O.K.-LAND
|Daniel Rojas
|0:46
|8
|Mad Scientist Fight
|Daniel Rojas
|2:08
|9
|Glory to Asgard
|Daniel Rojas
|0:52
|10
|Mississippi Tingle
|Bill Hader
|2:03
|11
|Mind Heist Mission
|Daniel Rojas / Christopher Carmichael
|0:51
|12
|Melter's Chorale
|Daniel Rojas
|1:09
|13
|Hacking S.H.I.E.L.D.
|Daniel Rojas
|0:56
|14
|Destiny Pendant
|Daniel Rojas
|0:37
|15
|Hexus Board
|Daniel Rojas
|1:01
|16
|Harness This Good Energy
|Daniel Rojas
|1:18
|17
|The Ciegrimites
|Daniel Rojas
|1:57
|18
|Letter to Astrid
|Daniel Rojas
|0:48
|19
|At Least We Have Each Other
|Daniel Rojas
|0:53
|20
|Roomba Mission
|Daniel Rojas
|0:44
|21
|Sunshine
|Patton Oswalt
|0:34
|22
|There He Is
|Patton Oswalt
|0:43
|23
|Mr. Tony Stark
|Daniel Rojas
|1:02
|24
|Murderworld
|Daniel Rojas / Christopher Carmichael
|2:42
|25
|Can You Fix Him
|Daniel Rojas
|1:07
|26
|Return of Y.O.D.O.K.
|Daniel Rojas / Christopher Carmichael
|1:37
|27
|The Anomaly
|Daniel Rojas
|0:49
|28
|Alternate Futures
|Daniel Rojas
|1:37
|29
|Their Final Gift
|Daniel Rojas / Christopher Carmichael
|1:38
|30
|M.O.D.O.K. Will Have It All!
|Daniel Rojas
|1:18