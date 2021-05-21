"Marvel's M.O.D.O.K." is an animated series from Hulu based on the comics about one of Marvel's supervillains. Its main character is Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing, or M.O.D.O.K. for short, whose lifelong ambition has been to conquer the world. However, as he grows up, his family life falls apart, he struggles to make ends meet, and he never achieves global domination. When his organization, A.I.M., goes bankrupt and his constant defeats against the Avengers become unbearable, M.O.D.O.K. is forced to confront a new, much more serious problem - a midlife crisis.

