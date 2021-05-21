Menu
Russian
M.O.D.O.K.
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.4
M.O.D.O.K.

M.O.D.O.K. (2021 - …)

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 30 minutes
Streaming service Disney+
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Marvel's M.O.D.O.K." is an animated series from Hulu based on the comics about one of Marvel's supervillains. Its main character is Mobile Organism Designed Only for Killing, or M.O.D.O.K. for short, whose lifelong ambition has been to conquer the world. However, as he grows up, his family life falls apart, he struggles to make ends meet, and he never achieves global domination. When his organization, A.I.M., goes bankrupt and his constant defeats against the Avengers become unbearable, M.O.D.O.K. is forced to confront a new, much more serious problem - a midlife crisis.
Cast
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm
Nathan Fillion
Nathan Fillion
Bill Hader
Bill Hader
Ben Schwartz
Ben Schwartz
Patton Oswalt
Patton Oswalt
6.4 IMDb
M.O.D.O.K. - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 10 episodes
 
