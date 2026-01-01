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Kinoafisha TV Shows Lodge 49 Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Lodge 49"

Music from "Lodge 49" All info
Lodge 49 (Original Series Soundtrack)
Lodge 49 (Original Series Soundtrack) 15 tracks. Andrew Carroll, The Squires, The Superimposers, Sid Bradley, The Soundcarriers, Gloria, Greg Foat, John Myrtle, Round House, Eric Allan Kramer, Lilys, Susy Kane
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Title Artist Time
1 Title Theme (I Lift My Lamp Beside the Golden Door!) Andrew Carroll 0:37
2 Going All the Way The Squires 2:19
3 Chasing the Tide The Superimposers 3:40
4 Child of the Sea Sid Bradley 2:20
5 I Was Spinning Andrew Carroll 1:50
6 The Seventh Seal The Soundcarriers 4:44
7 Beam Me Up Gloria 3:18
8 Dark Is the Sun (Lodge Waltz) Greg Foat 0:31
9 The World Will Keep Spinning Round John Myrtle 1:37
10 Follow Me To the Golden Gate Andrew Carroll 1:42
11 Alchemy Is Good For You (Don’t You Know It) Round House 4:04
12 Desert Stars Eric Allan Kramer 2:57
13 A Message Pts 1 & 2 Andrew Carroll 1:45
14 Unheard of Curiosities Lilys 4:33
15 Nature Boy Susy Kane 1:13
Listen to songs from "Lodge 49" (2018) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Lodge 49" in different languages are free for listening online.
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