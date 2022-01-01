1 Title Theme (I Lift My Lamp Beside the Golden Door!) Andrew Carroll 0:37

2 Going All the Way The Squires 2:19

3 Chasing the Tide The Superimposers 3:40

4 Child of the Sea Sid Bradley 2:20

5 I Was Spinning Andrew Carroll 1:50

6 The Seventh Seal The Soundcarriers 4:44

7 Beam Me Up Gloria 3:18

8 Dark Is the Sun (Lodge Waltz) Greg Foat 0:31

9 The World Will Keep Spinning Round John Myrtle 1:37

10 Follow Me To the Golden Gate Andrew Carroll 1:42

11 Alchemy Is Good For You (Don’t You Know It) Round House 4:04

12 Desert Stars Eric Allan Kramer 2:57

13 A Message Pts 1 & 2 Andrew Carroll 1:45

14 Unheard of Curiosities Lilys 4:33