|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Title Theme (I Lift My Lamp Beside the Golden Door!)
|Andrew Carroll
|0:37
|2
|Going All the Way
|The Squires
|2:19
|3
|Chasing the Tide
|The Superimposers
|3:40
|4
|Child of the Sea
|Sid Bradley
|2:20
|5
|I Was Spinning
|Andrew Carroll
|1:50
|6
|The Seventh Seal
|The Soundcarriers
|4:44
|7
|Beam Me Up
|Gloria
|3:18
|8
|Dark Is the Sun (Lodge Waltz)
|Greg Foat
|0:31
|9
|The World Will Keep Spinning Round
|John Myrtle
|1:37
|10
|Follow Me To the Golden Gate
|Andrew Carroll
|1:42
|11
|Alchemy Is Good For You (Don’t You Know It)
|Round House
|4:04
|12
|Desert Stars
|Eric Allan Kramer
|2:57
|13
|A Message Pts 1 & 2
|Andrew Carroll
|1:45
|14
|Unheard of Curiosities
|Lilys
|4:33
|15
|Nature Boy
|Susy Kane
|1:13