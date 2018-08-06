"Lodge 49" is a comedy-drama series about a former surfer named Sean Dudley who is going through tough times. His beloved father passes away, the family business collapses, and he runs out of money to support himself. However, a chance discovery leads Sean to a mysterious brotherhood, whose members, like him, live in their own illusory world. The community exudes a warm family atmosphere, and Sean hopes that he can finally forget about his problems and find peace. With the help of his new friends, he will try to find himself and correct the mistakes of the past.

