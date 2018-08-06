Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Lodge 49

Lodge 49 (2018 - 2019)

Lodge 49 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel AMC
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Lodge 49" is a comedy-drama series about a former surfer named Sean Dudley who is going through tough times. His beloved father passes away, the family business collapses, and he runs out of money to support himself. However, a chance discovery leads Sean to a mysterious brotherhood, whose members, like him, live in their own illusory world. The community exudes a warm family atmosphere, and Sean hopes that he can finally forget about his problems and find peace. With the help of his new friends, he will try to find himself and correct the mistakes of the past.
Wyatt Russell
Wyatt Russell
Brent Jennings
Eric Allan Kramer
David Pasquesi
Linda Emond
Linda Emond
Atkins Estimond
Seasons
Lodge 49 - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 10 episodes
 
Lodge 49 - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 10 episodes
 
Stills
