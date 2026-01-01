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Alyson Hannigan
Alyson Hannigan Alyson Hannigan
Kinoafisha Persons Alyson Hannigan

Alyson Hannigan

Alyson Hannigan

Date of Birth
24 March 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Washington, District of Columbia, the United States of America
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

How I Met Your Mother 8.7
How I Met Your Mother (2005)
Veronica Mars 8.1
Veronica Mars (2004)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer 8.1
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997)

Filmography

Solo Mio 7
Solo Mio Solo Mio
Comedy, Romantic 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Office Race 5.9
Office Race Office Race
Comedy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. 6.8
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Comedy 2021, USA
Flora & Ulysses 6.3
Flora & Ulysses Flora & Ulysses
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2021, USA
American Reunion 7.1
American Reunion American Reunion
Comedy 2012, USA
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Love, Wedding, Marriage 5.5
Love, Wedding, Marriage Love, Wedding, Marriage
Comedy 2010, USA
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Date Movie 4.1
Date Movie Date Movie
Comedy, Romantic 2006, USA
How I Met Your Mother 8.7
How I Met Your Mother
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2005, USA
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News about Alyson Hannigan’s private life
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