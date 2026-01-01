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Alyson Hannigan
Alyson Hannigan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alyson Hannigan
Alyson Hannigan
Alyson Hannigan
Date of Birth
24 March 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Place of Birth
Washington, District of Columbia, the United States of America
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
(2005)
8.1
Veronica Mars
(2004)
8.1
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
(1997)
Filmography
7
Solo Mio
Solo Mio
Comedy, Romantic
2026, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Office Race
Office Race
Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Comedy
2021, USA
6.3
Flora & Ulysses
Flora & Ulysses
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2021, USA
7.1
American Reunion
American Reunion
Comedy
2012, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
Love, Wedding, Marriage
Love, Wedding, Marriage
Comedy
2010, USA
Watch trailer
4.1
Date Movie
Date Movie
Comedy, Romantic
2006, USA
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2005, USA
Show more
News about Alyson Hannigan’s private life
Abigail Spencer's AkA Blah Blah Memorable Guest Appearance in 'How I Met Your Mother': A Look Back at Her Character
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