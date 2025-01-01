Lily[Lily sees Barney hitting on Claudia] Oh, hell. No!
[grabs Barney by the ear and yanks him away from Claudia]
LilyClaudia is getting married tomorrow and so help me God if I catch you even so much as breathing the same air as her I will take those peanuts you're trying to pass off as testicles and I will squeeze them so hard until your eyes pop out and then I'll feed them to you like grapes.
Barney[confused] Wait... my eyes? Or my testicles?
[sarcastically makes phone with his hands and holds it to his ear]
BarneyHello, NFL, can I be quarterback next Sunday?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MarshallI think we're going to wait on the baby thing. I mean I love babies. Babies rule. Pudgy arms and stuff. But, uh, they make you old. Kinda like this anchor weighing you down to one spot... forever.
ClaireI'm three months pregnant.
Marshall[surprised] Not awkward, guys. Not awkward if we don't let it be awkward.
[nervously smiles, then walks away]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
LilyYou're playing hockey. With a basketball... and tennis rackets?
MarshallIt's BaskIceball, the greatest game ever. We invented it. it's Awesome!
LilyWait, BaskIceball? shouldn't it be Iceketball?