Heroes
Seasons
Heroes All seasons
Heroes
16+
Production year
2006
Country
USA
Episode duration
43 minutes
TV channel
NBC
Series rating
6.8
Rate
11
votes
7.5
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Heroes"
Season 1
23 episodes
25 September 2006 - 21 May 2007
Season 2
11 episodes
24 September 2007 - 3 December 2007
Season 3
25 episodes
22 September 2008 - 27 April 2009
Season 4
19 episodes
21 September 2009 - 8 February 2010
