Музыка из сериала «Друзья»

Friends (Music from the TV Series)
Friends (Music from the TV Series) 13 композиций. The Rembrandts, Hootie & The Blowfish, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Lou Reed, k.d. lang, Barenaked Ladies, R.E.M., Paul Westerberg, Pretenders, Grant Lee Buffalo, Joni Mitchell
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 I'll Be There for You (TV Version) The Rembrandts / Phil Solem 1:32
2 I Go Blind Hootie & The Blowfish / Neil Osborne 3:09
3 Good Intentions Toad the Wet Sprocket 4:27
4 You'll Know You Were Loved Lou Reed 2:29
5 Sexuality k.d. lang 4:14
6 Shoe Box Barenaked Ladies / Steven Page 2:58
7 It's a Free World Baby R.E.M. / Peter Buck 6:02
8 Sunshine Paul Westerberg 2:24
9 Angel of the Morning Pretenders / Chip Taylor 5:16
10 In My Room Grant Lee Buffalo 2:42
11 Big Yellow Taxi (Traffic Jam Mix) Joni Mitchell 4:50
12 Stain Yer Blood Paul Westerberg 4:02
13 I'll Be There for You (Long Version) The Rembrandts / Phil Solem 5:36
Доступен список песен из сериала «Друзья» (1994) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Друзья» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
