|Title
|Artist
|Time
|1
|New Girl
|Labrinth
|1:03
|2
|Formula
|Labrinth
|1:32
|3
|Preparing for Call
|Labrinth
|0:29
|4
|Forever
|Labrinth
|3:23
|5
|Planning Date
|Labrinth
|1:42
|6
|Nate Growing Up
|Labrinth
|2:34
|7
|Home from Rehab
|Labrinth
|0:43
|8
|We All Knew
|Labrinth
|3:01
|9
|Say Goodnight
|Labrinth
|0:43
|10
|Shy Guy
|Labrinth
|1:26
|11
|Following Tyler
|Labrinth
|1:28
|12
|Still Don't Know My Name
|Labrinth
|2:33
|13
|Kat's Denial
|Labrinth
|1:31
|14
|Slideshow
|Labrinth
|0:57
|15
|Family Vacation
|Labrinth
|0:23
|16
|Grapefruit Diet
|Labrinth
|1:35
|17
|WTF Are We Talking For
|Labrinth
|2:51
|18
|Euphoria Funfair
|Labrinth / Gustave Rudman
|10:08
|19
|The Lake
|Labrinth / Gustave Rudman
|3:46
|20
|Maddy's Story
|Labrinth
|4:52
|21
|Demanding Excellence
|Labrinth
|3:31
|22
|McKay & Cassie
|Labrinth
|1:33
|23
|Gangster
|Labrinth
|2:31
|24
|When I R.I.P.
|Labrinth
|2:55
|25
|Arriving at the Formal
|Labrinth
|5:58
|26
|Virgin Pina Coladas
|Labrinth
|0:22