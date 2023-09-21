Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Pacanki (2016), season 8
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Pacanki
Seasons
Season 8
Пацанки
16+
Title
Сезон 8. Новые Пацанки 2. Рыцарки
Season premiere
21 September 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
16
Runtime
48 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
5.8
Rate
15
votes
Pacanki List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Выпуск 1
Season 8
Episode 1
21 September 2023
Выпуск 2
Season 8
Episode 2
28 September 2023
Выпуск 3
Season 8
Episode 3
5 October 2023
Выпуск 4
Season 8
Episode 4
12 October 2023
Выпуск 5
Season 8
Episode 5
19 October 2023
Выпуск 6
Season 8
Episode 6
26 October 2023
Выпуск 7
Season 8
Episode 7
2 November 2023
Выпуск 8
Season 8
Episode 8
9 November 2023
Выпуск 9
Season 8
Episode 9
16 November 2023
Выпуск 10
Season 8
Episode 10
23 November 2023
Выпуск 11
Season 8
Episode 11
30 November 2023
Выпуск 12
Season 8
Episode 12
7 December 2023
Выпуск 13
Season 8
Episode 13
14 December 2023
Выпуск 14
Season 8
Episode 14
21 December 2023
Выпуск 15. Неизданное
Season 8
Episode 15
28 December 2023
Выпуск 16. Финал
Season 8
Episode 16
29 December 2023
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree