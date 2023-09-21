Menu
Russian
Pacanki (2016), season 8

Pacanki season 8 poster
Пацанки 16+
Title Сезон 8. Новые Пацанки 2. Рыцарки
Season premiere 21 September 2023
Production year 2023
Number of episodes 16
Runtime 48 hours 0 minute

TV Show rating

5.8
Rate 15 votes
Выпуск 1
Season 8 Episode 1
21 September 2023
Выпуск 2
Season 8 Episode 2
28 September 2023
Выпуск 3
Season 8 Episode 3
5 October 2023
Выпуск 4
Season 8 Episode 4
12 October 2023
Выпуск 5
Season 8 Episode 5
19 October 2023
Выпуск 6
Season 8 Episode 6
26 October 2023
Выпуск 7
Season 8 Episode 7
2 November 2023
Выпуск 8
Season 8 Episode 8
9 November 2023
Выпуск 9
Season 8 Episode 9
16 November 2023
Выпуск 10
Season 8 Episode 10
23 November 2023
Выпуск 11
Season 8 Episode 11
30 November 2023
Выпуск 12
Season 8 Episode 12
7 December 2023
Выпуск 13
Season 8 Episode 13
14 December 2023
Выпуск 14
Season 8 Episode 14
21 December 2023
Выпуск 15. Неизданное
Season 8 Episode 15
28 December 2023
Выпуск 16. Финал
Season 8 Episode 16
29 December 2023
